Day 2 of NFL Draft: 10 Southeastern Conference players get picked

After having a record 15 of the 32 players in the first round of the draft came from the Southeastern Conference, another 10 SEC players came off the board in Round 2.

And that’s not including Jalen Hurts, the Oklahoma quarterback who started his career with three seasons at Alabama.

Seven more wide receivers went in the second round, one more than in Day 1, including Florida’s Van Jefferson to the Rams and Baylor’s Denzel Mims to the Jets. With 13 receivers taken in the first two rounds, it breaks the record of 12 set in 2014.

The second round was the running back round, with five high-profile players coming off the board, including AJ Dillon from Boston College taken by the Green Bay Packers with the 62nd pick.