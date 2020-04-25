80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Day 2 of NFL Draft: Giants select Alabama’s Xavier McKinney

The Associated Press

Tags: NFL draft, NFL, The New York Giants, Xavier McKinney, Miami Dolphins, Fins Up
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) loses his helmet as Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs through him for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) loses his helmet as Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs through him for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The New York Giants made Alabama’s Xavier McKinney the first safety selected in this year’s draft, 36th overall.

A versatile defensive back like one of his Crimson Tide predecessors, Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, McKinney is comfortable in man coverage and zone. The Giants had a hard-hitting safety from Alabama in Landon Collins, and now they have McKinney.

Another first for this crop: a non-FBS player went when New England made its initial choice after trading out of the opening round. Safety Kyle Dugger of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne was the guy.

An early trade saw the Colts, who already had bolstered the offense with wideout Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California at No. 34, adding a running back in Jonathan Taylor. A long-time starter and heavily used player at Wisconsin, Taylor also has had some fumbling issues. But he’s been a consistently reliable performer and a team leader.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.