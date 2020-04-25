Day 2 of NFL Draft: Giants select Alabama’s Xavier McKinney

The New York Giants made Alabama’s Xavier McKinney the first safety selected in this year’s draft, 36th overall.

A versatile defensive back like one of his Crimson Tide predecessors, Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, McKinney is comfortable in man coverage and zone. The Giants had a hard-hitting safety from Alabama in Landon Collins, and now they have McKinney.

Another first for this crop: a non-FBS player went when New England made its initial choice after trading out of the opening round. Safety Kyle Dugger of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne was the guy.

An early trade saw the Colts, who already had bolstered the offense with wideout Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California at No. 34, adding a running back in Jonathan Taylor. A long-time starter and heavily used player at Wisconsin, Taylor also has had some fumbling issues. But he’s been a consistently reliable performer and a team leader.