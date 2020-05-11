South Florida resident has amazingly unique collection of Michael Jordan memorabilia

MIAMI – The documentary “The Last Dance” has sparked nostalgia over Michael Jordan’s career. The 10-part series has been a hit with millions of viewers on ESPN every Sunday night.

For South Florida resident, and huge NBA fan, Andrew Goldberg, documenting Jordan’s accomplishments has rarely been far from his mind since childhood.

Goldberg has, what he calls, the largest collection of ticket stubs from Michael Jordan games in the world. While that’s hard to prove, it’s hard to imagine anyone has a collection like his.

Not counting preseason and exhibition games, Goldberg says that Jordan played in 1,264 games (that does include playoffs and All-Star games). He currently has 878 different stubs from those games.

His father was a season ticket holder in Chicago for 25 years, so Goldberg says he probably kept around 60 from his childhood. It was about five years ago when he decided to get the crazy idea of trying to collect every stub from every Jordan game.

Goldberg explained to Local 10 sports, "These tickets, in many ways, are witnesses to those games. They were in that stadium. They were in the same room as those games, and to me that’s very cool."

That passion for history and Jordan’s career has driven Goldberg to search eBay and numerous sports auction sites for stubs that he needs.

He says prior to “The Last Dance” the non-key Jordan game stubs cost anywhere from one dollar to $15. Other more significant games could run in the hundreds of dollars, but he says a key game, like Jordan’s debut game, could run over $30,000 to obtain.

With under 400 left to obtain, Goldberg isn’t stopping any time soon.

"I believe I can because they exist," he said.

When he finally does complete the collection, Goldberg says he would love to see them displayed at the United Center, where the Bulls play home games, or maybe even the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Goldberg is a Miami Heat season ticket holder and explained that he is still missing stubs from Jordan games in Miami, so any Heat fan can reach out with one, if they’re looking to sell it.

You can contact him about any Jordan ticket stub you think he might need at his twitter account, @AndrewLGoldberg.