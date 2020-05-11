Tua Tagovailoa officially signs rookie deal with Dolphins, worth $30.2 million over 4 years

DAVIE, Fla. – Last month, the Miami Dolphins drafted the man they believe is the team’s first franchise quarterback since the days of Dan Marino.

On Monday, they officially made him part of the organization.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has signed his first NFL contract, inking a deal with the Dolphins for four years and $30.28 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The contract comes with a fifth-year option and a signing bonus of $19.6 million.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, a decision that made perfect sense for the Dolphins, yet was questioned to the end due to a successful smokescreen put out by General Manager Chris Grier and his staff.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Alabaster, Ala. (NFL via AP)

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL put out its 2020 schedule last week and said it is anticipating the season beginning on time.

Miami’s schedule has it opening the season exactly where the last one ended; in New England against the Tom Brady-less Patriots. That game is scheduled for Sept. 13.

