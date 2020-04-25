Day 3 of NFL Draft: Dolphins begin by trading up for offensive lineman

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins got off to an early start on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, making a trade with the Houston Texans just minutes after the fourth round was kicked off by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Miami sent picks No. 136 and 141 to the Texans in exchange for the 111th selection, which they used to take offensive lineman Solomon Kindley from Georgia.

Coming in at six-foot-four and 335 lbs, Kindley told media members after being selected that he can play either guard position, adding that he would play wherever the Dolphins coaching staff asked him to.

Kindley played right guard as a sophomore before starting 11 of 13 games at left guard in 2019 for the Bulldogs.

Miami still has three picks remaining in the fifth round (No. 153, 154 and 173), one in the sixth round (No. 185), and three in the seventh round (No. 227, 246 and 251).

During Miami’s busy first round on Thursday, the team selected Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick, used No. 18 on offensive tackle Austin Jackson and No. 30 on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (after trading back from No. 26).

The second and third rounds took place on Friday, and once again Miami was one of the busier teams. The Dolphins added offensive tackle Robert Hunt with pick No. 39 and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis with selection No. 56 before ending the night by taking safety Brandon Jones with their only third round pick, No. 70 overall.

ANALYSIS

Solomon Kindley

Ferraro: The Dolphins continue to address the area fans have been asking them to fix for years: the offensive line.

The latest pick is Solomon Kindley, a guard out of Georgia. Kindley is a lifeguard and, based on scouting reports, fits the high-character profile Brian Flores and Chris Grier have been looking for. His stock may have fallen a little from 2018 to 2019 because of adding a little too much weight and losing some quickness, but that could be an easily fixable problem and Miami could have just found another immediate contributor along the O-line.