Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks out in support of George Floyd and his family

DAVIE, Fla. – Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed reporters on Thursday to talk about the killing of George Floyd.

“There’s a lot of anger, a lot of emotion, a lot of emotions,” Flores said. “But for me, I just want to make sure the spotlight is on George Floyd and the horrible murder that occurred.”

Flores said that race is a tough issue, but “It’s something that we need to confront head-on and have discussions.”

Flores was asked about the possibility of players kneeling in the upcoming season, and he said that the conversation needs to remain on justice for George Floyd and his family.

Flores said he had a friend named Chris Beaty who was murdered in Indianapolis during one of the protests, and so he cautioned his players to be careful.

The Dolphins coach said that he has been aware of race “since I was a little boy. I’ve always known that race is a factor... I could go into personal stories say this, that, but this isn’t really about me. This is about what’s happening in this country. Again, we have a situation here where we can actually make some change. It’s not often that there’s 100 percent agreement across the board.”

Flores said that the Dolphins have made the best of their virtual offseason, using Zoom meetings to prepare for the upcoming season.

On his new quarterback, Flores said that Tua Tagovailoa has been working hard. However, he wishes he could “get his hands on him” and work with him more closely.

Flores said that he hasn’t seen Tua, and the Dolphins doctors haven’t seen him either.