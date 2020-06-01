89ºF

Local News

South Florida’s professional sports teams speak out following George Floyd death, protests

Each used different words, but delivered a very similar message

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A protester of the death of George Floyd stands on his car as he and others demonstrate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Miami. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI – South Floridians, like many others in regions across the United States, have been holding protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Peaceful protests in Miami turned violent Saturday night, though officials believe the instigating parties may have been from out of state and specifically in town to start trouble.

Demonstrations continued Sunday evening, and were almost entirely peaceful; in one instance in Downtown Miami, protestors formed a human chain to stop others from breaking the windows of a CVS pharmacy.

Several statements have been released by South Florida’s sports teams and, in some cases, their respective owners over the past few days, and instead of trying to paraphrase those words, here they are as intended:

