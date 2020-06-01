South Florida’s professional sports teams speak out following George Floyd death, protests

MIAMI – South Floridians, like many others in regions across the United States, have been holding protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Peaceful protests in Miami turned violent Saturday night, though officials believe the instigating parties may have been from out of state and specifically in town to start trouble.

Demonstrations continued Sunday evening, and were almost entirely peaceful; in one instance in Downtown Miami, protestors formed a human chain to stop others from breaking the windows of a CVS pharmacy.

Several statements have been released by South Florida’s sports teams and, in some cases, their respective owners over the past few days, and instead of trying to paraphrase those words, here they are as intended:

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaking this morning at the team’s meal distribution at Hard Rock stadium. On leadership and bringing change. (Via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/tl8XOnCfDz — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 1, 2020