Miami Marlins select pitcher Max Meyer with 3rd pick in 2020 MLB Draft

MIAMI – For the second consecutive year, the Miami Marlins were working with a top five selection in the MLB Draft.

The Marlins decided to pick up an extremely talented right-handed pitcher and drafted Max Meyer from the University of Minnesota with the third overall pick.

Meyer was considered by many experts as the best arm in the 2020 MLB Draft, though some had predicted Miami would select left-handed Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy.

Lacy would go a pick later to the Kansas City Royals.

During his three seasons with Minnesota, Meyer has a 2.07 ERA, 187 strikeouts and just 41 walks over 148 innings pitched.

He got off to a strong start this season, finishing with a microscopic 1.95 ERA and a 3-1 record while logging 46 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings, before games were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meyer also played some outfield for the Golden Gophers and acted as the team's closer during his freshman season.

Marlins recent first round draft picks include left-handed pitchers Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers in 2016 and 2017, respectively, outfielder Connor Scott in 2018.

Last year, Miami had another top five pick and selected power hitting outfielder JJ Bleday fourth overall.