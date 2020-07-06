Marlins release 60-game schedule, begin season in Philadelphia on July 24

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – As Major League Baseball continues moving closer to beginning the 2020 season, a big part of that plan came to fruition on Monday.

The 2020 MLB schedule has been released, with every team playing an abbreviated 60-game schedule.

The full Marlins 60-game schedule. Home opener on July 27th vs Orioles. Miami closes the season with a 3-game series at the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/JmxbqKkyww — Will Manso (@WillManso) July 6, 2020

Games will be played regionally, so in the case of the Marlins, they will only be facing teams from the National League East and the American League East.

The Marlins kick off their 2020 campaign on Friday, July 24 in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Three days later, Miami hosts its home opener on July 27 against the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park.

The full schedule can be found by clicking here.