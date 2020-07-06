85ºF

Marlins release 60-game schedule, begin season in Philadelphia on July 24

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Marlins' Matt Kemp, right, greets teammates after a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
MIAMI – As Major League Baseball continues moving closer to beginning the 2020 season, a big part of that plan came to fruition on Monday. 

The 2020 MLB schedule has been released, with every team playing an abbreviated 60-game schedule. 

Games will be played regionally, so in the case of the Marlins, they will only be facing teams from the National League East and the American League East. 

The Marlins kick off their 2020 campaign on Friday, July 24 in Philadelphia against the Phillies. 

Three days later, Miami hosts its home opener on July 27 against the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park. 

The full schedule can be found by clicking here.

