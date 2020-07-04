4 Miami Marlins players test positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Several Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19 as the team continues to train ahead of Major League Baseball's plan to start the season later this month.

One day after Marlins players returned for workouts, a source has confirmed to Local 10 that four players have tested positive for COVID-19. Craig Mish reported the news first.

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that 38 people in the sports tested positive out of 3,185 tests administered. Of those 38 positive results, 31 of them belonged to players.

MLB is set to return to playing games on July 23rd and 24th in teams’ home markets.