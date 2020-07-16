Marlins join other MLB teams in experimenting with pumped-in crowd noise

MIAMI – Major League Baseball teams are trying to come up with ways to bring atmosphere to the ballpark, even though there are no fans.

The Miami Marlins are one of them.

The team will be experimenting with pumping in crowd noise for games.

The sounds will come from the video game “MLB The Show.” It was sent to teams to try recently during workouts.

The goal is for the sounds to have a realistic feel to it.

Teams across MLB are testing it over this next week.

The Marlins open the season at Philadelphia on July 24.

Whether fans and players will like the crowd noise is to be determined.

Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson said he would prefer music playing at games, but understands MLB is trying different options.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, “It’s almost like a hum. It’s almost like a background noise. I guess they’re going to tinker with it even more than that today. Like a total silent ballpark is not what you would like. I like the thought of the noise being pumped in, I think it helps a little bit.”