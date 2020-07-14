Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto talks about going to high school with Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI – Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto has a unique scouting report on Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

They both went to the same high school in Hawaii.

Yamamoto said, “Tua’s a great dude. I went to high school with him. I think I was three or four years older than him. He’s going to be more of a community man than known as a football player.”

The Dolphins first round draft pick already had a similar reputation at the University of Alabama for his willingness to help in the community and his leadership with teammates.

Yamamoto said, “Yeah, he’s going to be a part of the Dolphins and everything. But, just his personality, the way he carries himself off the field, it’s going to carry more weight in the community than it is going to be on the field.”

Tagovailoa recently set up a $300,000 scholarship for his former high school, with academic rewards named after his grandparents.