Tua Tagovailoa establishes $300,000 scholarship for his high school

DAVIE, Fla. – Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making a difference, before even taking an NFL snap.

The team’s first round pick announced Tuesday that he’s setting up a $300,000 scholarship to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In addition, four scholarships will be given to students from Hawaii over the next four years, each in the name of Tagovailoa’s grandparents.

Tagovailoa said, “My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawaii students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me. It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift.”

The Dolphins draft Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft out of the University of Alabama.

The quarterback was known for his leadership of his college team and his generosity in the community.