Haslem excited to get started, says he must watch his ‘potty mouth’

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat are excited to face an opponent on Wednesday night.

The Heat will have their first exhibition game against Sacramento inside the NBA bubble.

The Heat haven’t taken the court since the season stopped in March because of Covid-19.

Forward Udonis Haslem said he’s excited for the chance to have a game, but he needs to be a little careful on the sidelines.

Haslem said, “I’m excited about it man. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like. It’s going to be a little different, so I’m a little nervous because I tend to have a potty mouth on the sidelines. I’ve got to watch what I say.”

Haslem said he’s looking forward to help push the team towards a championship.