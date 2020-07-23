Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn officially cleared to rejoin Heat

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat received good news on Thursday.

Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn are both officially back with the team.

They were out for the start of the team’s practices in the Orlando bubble.

The two players needed two negative Covid-19 tests to officially clear quarantine.

They are now free to rejoin their teammates.

The Heat are set to practice on Friday.

Adebayo, who made his first All-Star team this season and Nunn, who has had a fantastic rookie campaign, are both expected to be there.