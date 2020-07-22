Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn join team in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Heat got great news on Tuesday night when Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn finally joined the team in Orlando.

While the team never confirmed them as having tested positive for COVID-19, both players did not travel with the team to the Orlando bubble to resume the season while recovering from the virus.

The Heat have their first scrimmage on Wednesday night against Sacramento but neither player will be available.

Adebayo and Nunn will now be placed under quarantine and will need two negative tests to return to practice.

It’s a big boost as the Heat are less than two weeks away from their first game.

Adebayo, an NBA All-Star for the first time this season, is one of the top young big men in the league, while Nunn has been one of the more productive rookies in the league.

Both are starters and expected to be ready for the resumption of the season in August.