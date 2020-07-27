Marlins postpone home opener because of coronavirus outbreak on team

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins’ home opener has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

ESPN is reporting that eight more players and two coaches with the Marlins have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of cases in recent days to at least 14.

The infections include four players — Jorge Alfaro, Jose Urena, Harold Ramirez and Garrett Cooper — who had reportedly tested positive within the last few days.

The team won two of three games in its opening weekend series in Philadelphia, despite the news of positive tests. After Sunday’s win, manager Don Mattingly announced the Marlins would stay overnight in Philadelphia as a precaution to wait for the next round of results.

The plan was to have the members of the team who tested negative to travel to Miami to play the home opener on Monday night against Baltimore.

When news broke this morning that it was a significant amount of positive tests, the decision was made to cancel the game and have the team remain in Philadelphia until more tests were done.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said on Sunday. “We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Here is Don Mattingly yesterday explaining why he feels safer in Miami. “It’s a lot scarier on the road.” pic.twitter.com/NivDbRSMJY — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 27, 2020

The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic.

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia, at the ballpark where the Marlins spent the weekend, has also been postponed.

In Cincinnati, the Reds’ Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19.