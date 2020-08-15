Miami Heat’s Jones suffers neck strain after colliding with Bitadze

MIAMI – Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a neck strain during Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced.
Jones ran collided with Goga Bitadze with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter. He underwent an MRI, a CT scan and a concussion test, according to the team. Doctors will re-evaluate him again over the weekend.
