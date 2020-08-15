85ºF

Miami Heat’s Jones suffers neck strain after colliding with Bitadze

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball during the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk at United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball during the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk at United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images) (2020 Ivan Shum - Clicks Images)

MIAMI – Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a neck strain during Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced.

Jones ran collided with Goga Bitadze with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter. He underwent an MRI, a CT scan and a concussion test, according to the team. Doctors will re-evaluate him again over the weekend.

