Josh Rosen patiently waiting for an opportunity, focuses on improvement

DAVIE, Fla. – Josh Rosen is patiently waiting for an opportunity at the quarterback position.

The Miami Dolphins made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the future, by drafting the Alabama quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.

Miami acquired Rosen, who was also a first round pick, last season from Arizona. Miami sent the Cardinals a second round pick.

For now, Rosen is trying to keep a positive attitude and grow.

Rosen said, “It is what is. I just have to come out and try as hard as I can and compete as hard as I can every day. Hopefully get the nod at some point in the future. Right now, I’m just focusing on improving every day. Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) is a great guy to learn from. I’m sort of trying to continue that progress I had near the end of last year.”

Rosen said he’s focused on his development and that it’s going well.

The main focus is moving the study from the film room onto the field.

Rosen said he’s getting faster at figuring out who he wants to the throw ball to.

Rosen said he’s known Tua Tagovailoa since they played each other in high school.

As for the quarterbacks room, Rosen said, “I think it’s working. I think we’re all getting pushed in a positive direction. I think it’s good for the Dolphins.”

Rosen said he’s completely healthy. He said he cannot control how many opportunities he gets, so he focuses on what he can control.

The former UCLA star also said he wants to take advantage of the time he gets with a veteran like Ryan Fitzpatrick and an offensive coordinator like Chan Gailey.