Countdown to Tipoff on Local 10: Tune in at 2:30pm for Heat-Bucks preview

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are looking to close out the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami leads Milwaukee 3-0 in their best-of-seven series, with an opportunity to eliminate the top-seeded Bucks from the NBA Playoffs.

A win would send the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

Tune in to Countdown to Tip-off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Local 10 as Will Manso and Clay Ferraro get you ready for Game 4!

The game beings at 3:30 p.m. and all the action can be seen on Local 10, so after turning on the pregame show, you can lose the remote for a few hours.

Let’s go Heat!