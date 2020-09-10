Miami Dolphins announce they will ‘stay inside’ during National Anthem

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday players will not be on the field during the National Anthem on Sunday.

The team released a video with several players explaining why they will “just stay inside” for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The team opens against the New England Patriots.

At the end of the video, head coach Brian Flores says, "Before the media starts wondering and guessing, we just answered all your questions. We’ll just stay inside.”

Flores was wearing a shirt that read “Vote” with a Dolphins logo.

The Dolphins previously had several players kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

This year, the team will be taking collective action.

(Watch the video below.)