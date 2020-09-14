Flores sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – It’s not Tua time yet.

The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.

Fitzpatrick had a rough afternoon in the season opener at New England.

The veteran threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in the Dolphins 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Still, head coach Brian Flores is not ready to bring in rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to face the Buffalo Bills.

Flores said Monday, “It’s about consistency in this league. We really need consistency on this team offensive, defensively, and in the kicking game.”

The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The former Alabama star is expected to be the Dolphins quarterback of the future, just not the present, yet.