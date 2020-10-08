Preview: Heat try to keep season alive Friday in Game 5 of Finals

It’s do-or-die for the Miami Heat on Friday night as they try to extend the NBA Finals with a win in Game 5.

Local 10 will have you covered with Countdown to Tip-off at 8 p.m. and then the game broadcast.

Holding a 3-1 lead in the series, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of their 17th championship, which would match the Boston Celtics for most all-time.

LeBron James is seeking his fourth title after winning two with Miami and one with Cleveland.

Game info

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-1

GAME 5: Friday, 9 p.m., AdventHealth Arena, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: The Lakers look to clinch the NBA Finals. Los Angeles won Game 4 102-96. LeBron James scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Jimmy Butler recorded 22 points in defeat for Miami.

The Lakers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Los Angeles is 33-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference action. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

James is shooting 49.3% and averaging 25.3 points. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 110.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 113.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (neck), Goran Dragic: day to day (foot).

Lakers: None listed.

Pregame reading

A moment of rest finally arrives at the NBA Finals

6-year-old basketball trick shot master goes viral