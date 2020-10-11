82ºF

Sports

Fitzpatrick’s 3 TD passes lead Dolphins past 49ers 43-17

Associated Press

Tags: Dolphins, NFL, Ryan Fitzpatrick
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Adam Shasheen (80) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Adam Shasheen (80) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins sent the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers to a 43-17 loss.

Fitzpatrick connected on a 3-yard TD pass to Adam Shaheen on the opening drive of the game for the Dolphins and didn’t let up.

He quieted talk for at least another week that rookie Tua Tagovailoa should take over as starter.

The 49ers are the team with questions at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo got pulled at halftime after throwing two interceptions. San Francisco fell to 0-3 at home this season.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.