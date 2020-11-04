Tua Tagovailoa prepares for his first road start at Arizona

DAVIE, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is getting ready to face off against Arizona on Sunday.

Tagovailoa is friends with Kyler Murray, Arizona’s quarterback.

Tagovailoa said, “He’s very competitive, he’s very personable too, I got to meet his family at the Heisman ceremony.”

The Dolphins starting quarterback said, “I think there’s room for improvement every day for me. I feel like I’m getting more comfortable in the huddle giving the plays out and seeing where guys need to go. I think the biggest thing for me is pocket presence.”

Tagovailoa also said he wanted to give receivers more opportunity to get yards after catch.

About his Samoan culture, Tagovailoa said, “It’s something pretty cool to see our people, Samoan people aren’t always going to be on opposite sides of the ball... It’s cool to see guys from our culture can play skill positions. Quarterback speaks volume to how they’re raised and their upbringing too.”

The quarterback showed up wearing an outfit that he said he’d normally wear to church on Sunday.

He said, “Being able to share that with the world, it’s cool the Dolphins captured that and put it on social media... It’s not just me and my family, its our people too. We’re very prideful people. We take pride in things that we do. We’re also a respectful people.”

On the playcalling, Tagovailoa said, “I trust and I think our offense trusts what Chan has planned for us offensively. We go into the week knowing the gameplan and what we’re going to do to attack their defense.”

Tagovailoa said playing “is the best way for anyone in the NFL to learn. Anyone can watch film really. Being able to go in and get game reps... I think those things go a long way in sticking in your head... Being comfortable as the games go. As the games go, on you get a good feel of the game.”

Tagovailoa’s brother is the starting quarterback at Maryland. He said watching his brother win was special for the family.

However, “It’s always what’s next. You enjoy it for 24 hours, but you always have to keep working to improve.”