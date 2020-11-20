Inter Miami shorthanded for playoff game because of COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF will be missing key players when the expansion team takes the field for its first postseason game Friday night in Nashville.

According to multiple reports, five players tested positive for COVID-19, including three starters.

ESPN reported that the most recent positive test was early this week.

Playing its inaugural season, Inter Miami (7-13-3, 24 points) faces another first-year franchise Nashville SC (8-7-8, 32 points) in the play-in round of the MLS playoffs at 9 p.m. Friday from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that teams could be forced to forfeit in the playoffs if coronavirus outbreaks prevent games from being played.