Bam Adebayo officially signs contract extension with Miami Heat

MIAMI – The Miami Heat want to keep star forward Bam Adebayo in South Florida for quite a while.

On Saturday, both parties officially signed off on those plans.

The Heat and Adebayo put pen to paper on a contract-extension, a deal reportedly worth $163 million over five years.

“One of the most important things a franchise can do is to make sure that your best, youngest, cornerstone players sign on the dotted line,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “Getting Bam his extension was a no-brainer for us because we know he will be around for years to come. That’s great for the Heat, great for the fans and great for Bam.”

Adebayo, 23, averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, earning his first All-Star selection and helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time in six years.

Adebayo is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.1 million.

The contract extension will kick in for the 2021-22 season.