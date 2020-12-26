Quarterback Keeper: Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King to return next season

Miami coach Manny Diaz congratulates quarterback D'Eriq King (1) after a touchdown pass against Duke during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are running a quarterback keeper.

Canes QB D’Eriq King announced on social media Saturday that he will return to the University of Miami.

King transferred to Miami prior to this season from the University of Houston.

The quarterback has been outstanding for the Canes as a dual-threat, both throwing and running the football.

King started all 10 games for the Hurricanes, leading Miami to an 8-2 record.

The 23-year-old threw for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only 5 interceptions on the season for the Canes. He also ran for 522 yards on 122 carries, a 4.27 average per attempt, while adding four touchdowns on the ground.

No. 18 Miami will play No. 21 Oklahoma State in the Cheese-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.