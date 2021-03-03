Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa selected to NBA Rising Stars teams

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat high fives Precious Achiuwa against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – A pair of Miami Heat youngsters are heading to NBA All-Star Weekend.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa and second-year sharpshooter Tyler Herro were selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars teams.

Achiuwa was named to the World team and Herro was added to the U.S. roster.

Unlike in past years, there is not going to be a Rising Stars game due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the Rising Stars Challenge is made up of NBA players in their first or second year in the league.

Last season, Herro was selected along with fellow then-rookie Kendrick Nunn.

Achiuwa becomes the tenth Heat player selected to the Rising Stars teams, joining Herro, Nunn, Norris Cole, Michael Beasley, Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, Caron Butler, Kurt Thomas and Khalid Reeves.

Additionally, Herro and Achiuwa are just the third pair of Heat teammates to be selected the same year. Wade and Haslem were picked in 2004 and 2005, and last season Herro went with Nunn.