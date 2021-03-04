75ºF

Sports

Miami Sports Pod: Bam Adebayo’s aggression and the Tua/Mac teammate debate

Will Manso
, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

Tags: 
Sports
,
NBA
,
Miami Heat
,
Heat
,
NFL
,
Miami Dolphins
,
Dolphins

On this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and how his aggression impacts his teammates.

They also chat about the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: