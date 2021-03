MLS investigating Beckham’s Inter Miami over Matuidi signing

NEW YORK – Major League Soccer says it is investigating whether David Beckham’s Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The 33-year-old Matuidi, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup champions, joined Miami on Aug. 13 from Juventus.

Miami signed Argentine midfielder Matías Pellegrini, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuaín as high-priced designated players who could exceed the salary budget.

Matuidi was not announced as a designated player.