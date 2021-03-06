65ºF

Noel Acciari gets hat trick as Panthers beat Predators 6-2

Associated Press

Noel Acciari of the Florida Panthers controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (2021 Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 for their second straight victory.

Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good.

He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist as the Panthers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves in the win for Florida.

