Noel Acciari gets hat trick as Panthers beat Predators 6-2

Noel Acciari of the Florida Panthers controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 for their second straight victory.

Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good.

He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist as the Panthers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves in the win for Florida.