Vatrano’s OT goal pushes Panthers past Blue Jackets 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to sweep a two-game series.

The Panthers scored three straight goals in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it.

Patric Hornqvist, Ryan Lomberg, Owen Tippett and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who have won four of five.

Columbus has lost three straight and six of eight.