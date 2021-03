Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat celebrates his basket with Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat snapped a six-game losing streak with a 98-88 win over the New York Knicks.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Duncan Robinson contributed 20, and Tyler Herro finished with 18.

The Knicks had their three-game win streak halted.

Julius Randle led New York with 22 points.

Derrick Rose scored 16 and Immanuel Quickley had 12, both off the bench.