Oladipo excited about first practice as a member of the Heat

Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors defends Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat during the second half of the game at the American Airlines Arena on April 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Heat were able to get in a rare practice on Monday.

That allowed newly-acquired guard Victor Oladipo to attend his first official Heat practice.

Oladipo said, “It was good. Just to get acclimated to practice and seeing how we run things here, get more comfortable with the play-calling and get more acclimated with my teammates... Obviously, I hadn’t had the opportunity to practice just yet. To get that out of the way was good for me and my comfort level as well.”

Oladipo feels he’s learning more and more of the Heat system every day.

Oladipo said, “Credit to the coaches here catching me up, the film guys do a good job of giving me film and catching me up as well. It’s not going to come overnight.”

Oladipo wants to focus on helping the Heat win every day.

The Heat have won four straight games and host Memphis on Tuesday night.

Oladipo described the Heat’s defense, “I think the most unique aspect is just the talent and personnel that we have to be creative both offensively and defensively. You can do a lot of different things to help yourself... I haven’t really been on a team like that. This is my first time where you have multiple guys who can do so many things defensively.”

Oladipo said on defense, “You can let it all hang out defensively... You can really, really guard your guy. There’s guy behind you that can help, guys behind you that can switch, guys behind you that can rotate. There’s so many entities in our defense that can make it tough for guys.”

Oladipo pointed out that it’s only been two games for him and there’s room for improvement.

Oladipo knows that at some point, he’ll be able to just react and not think.

Oladipo said, “I think the biggest thing is just keeping my head and my mind on winning, doing whatever it takes to win. If you do that everything else will fall into place.”