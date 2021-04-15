Inter Miami opens season Sunday on Local 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF begins its second MLS season Sunday at 3 p.m. on Local 10 with a home match against the LA Galaxy.

The match is at the newly renamed DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and pits David Beckham’s club against the side for which he used to play.

It will be Inter Miami’s first match under new coach Phil Neville.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles averaged 0.5 goals on 1.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.