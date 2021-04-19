Adebayo, Herro, Oladipo out for Heat game against Rockets

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – One day after hitting the game-winning shot for the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo will be out for Miami against the Rockets on Monday night.

Adebayo is listed as out with a knee injury.

The Heat’s big man has plenty of company on the injury report.

Miami will also be without Tyler Herro (foot) and Victor Oladipo (knee).

Miami lists Jimmy Butler (ankle), Goran Dragic (back), and Andre Iguodala (hip) as questionable for the game.

The Heat are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Miami wants to leap into the top 6, so that they can avoid a play-in game.