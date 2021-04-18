Bam! Adebayo’s jumper lifts Heat past Nets, 109-107

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 to snap a three-game slide.

Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run.

Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.

Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets.

Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.