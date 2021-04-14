Suns get big night from bench, cruise past Heat 106-86

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat shots against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

PHOENIX – Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns got 65 points from their bench on the way to a 106-86 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Four bench players scored in double figures, including Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric.

That offset a fairly quiet night for the Suns’ All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Booker had 12 points and Paul had five points and nine assists.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler’s 18 points.

The Heat shot just 9 of 44 from 3-point range.