Butler scores 28, Heat beat depleted Lakers 110-104

Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat celebrates his three point basket with Victor Oladipo in the 4th quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Arena on April 8, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104.

Victor Oladipo had 18 points and Tyler Herro finished with 15 points for the Heat, who bounced back from Tuesday’s 12-point home loss against Memphis.

Miami went on a 9-2 run late in the fourth period and took a 104-94 lead with 2:14 remaining on Butler’s two technical free throws following Markieff Morris’ ejection for arguing with the officials.

Oladipo left the game during the second half with an injury and did not return.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points, including 6 of 11 3-pointers, for the Lakers.

LA continued to play without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.