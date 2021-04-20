Sports

Vatrano scores twice as Panthers beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Associated Press

Teammates celebrate with Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers after he scores an unassisted goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at the BB&T Center on April 19, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Frank Vatrano scored two goals, Anthony Duclair had a pair of assists and the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2.

Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games against the Blue Jackets and gone 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings.

Vatrano’s second goal was an empty-netter at 18:38 of the third after he was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the period.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves.

Elvis Merzlikins turned back 35 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 15th goal and Zac Dalpe also scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight.

