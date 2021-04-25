Higuains help Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union

Gonzalo Higuain of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 24, 2021 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA – Gonzalo Higuaín scored, Federico Higuaín added a goal and an assist, and Inter Miami rallied to beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1.

Off a set piece, Federico Higuaín played an arcing ball into the area where his younger brother Gonzalo side-netted a header from point-blank range to tie it at 1-all in the 73rd minute.

About 10 minutes later, Federico flicked a headed from the center of the area inside the the post to give Miami its first lead of the game.

The win was Inter Miami’s first of the season, improving their record to 1-1-0.