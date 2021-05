(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins' Bobby McCain, left, and Xavien Howard, center, break up a pass intended for New York Jets' Denzel Mims, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are releasing starting safety Bobby McCain, ending his six year run with the team, according to reports.

The Fins drafted Jevon Holland out of Oregon in the second round of the draft.

This selection clears the way for Holland to compete for McCain’s starting job.

McCain is the third team captain from 2020 to leave the team this offseason, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kyle Van Noy.