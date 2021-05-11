Inter Miami CF announces DRV PNK Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity

The Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United observe the playing of the national anthem prior to the game at DRV PNK Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF announced on Tuesday that the team would be opening up its home stadium to full capacity.

DRV PNK Stadium will offer every seat to fans beginning with the match on Saturday, May 29 against D.C. United.

According to the team, “DRV PNK Stadium will operate at full capacity while abiding by MLS guidelines for all home matches.”

Fans will still be required to wear face masks unless eating or drinking, and will be encouraged to practice social distancing while in the concourse areas.

Hand sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the stadium, and strict cleaning protocols will be taken before and after every match.

“This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans, and partners, who have waited over a year to truly debut our stadium and experience a night of fútbol at full capacity,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “Our community is taking great steps forward in helping us get back to normal, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccinations, and this coupled with the high demand from our fans gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”

Ad

Inter Miami has begun the season with a 1-2-1 record (one win, two draws, one loss), sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami hosts CF Montreal (1-2-1, 8th place) on Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium, which will operate at a reduced capacity for that match.