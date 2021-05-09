Mostly Cloudy icon
Morgan’s late goal salvages draw for Inter Miami

Martínez’s first score since 2019 helps Atlanta tie Miami 1-1

Lewis Morgan of Inter Miami CF scores a goal in the 77' against Atlanta United during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since the 2019 season and Atlanta United played Inter Miami to a 1-1 tie.  

It was his first regular season goal since the 2019 finale against New England.

Lewis Morgan tied the score for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute.

Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1).

With his back to the net, Martínez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

