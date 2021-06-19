Partly Cloudy icon
Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

Associated Press

Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO – Adam Duvall homered twice in the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8), joining Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

The only hit López (3-4) allowed was a single to shallow left by Eric Sogard in the second inning.

