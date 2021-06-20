Cloudy icon
Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0

Associated Press

MLB
Marlins
Miami Marlins
Chicago Cubs celebrate after their team's win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (2021 Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 and avoid a three-game sweep.

The Cubs squeezed out the win after getting outscored 21-3 over the previous two days despite managing just four hits.

They also extended their season-high streak of three runs or fewer to eight games.

But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills and a perfect performance by the bullpen.

Marlins rookie Zach Thompson held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.

Patrick Wisdom singled leading off the fifth against Ross Detweiler on the 15th pitch and scored on Joc Pederson’s single to make it 2-0.

