Thompson strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 3-2

Associated Press

MLB
Marlins
Miami Marlins
Zach Thompson of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2.

Thompson held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start.

Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison’s leadoff single in the ninth.

Schwarber, who had homered in 13 of his last 14 games, went 0 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts.

