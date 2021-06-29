Marlins trade Dickerson, Cimber to Toronto for Joe Panik, prospect

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are already making moves ahead of the trade deadline.

The Marlins made a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto acquires outfielder Corey Dickerson and pitcher Adam Cimber.

The Marlins get back infielder Joe Panik and minor league pitcher Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is currently in a walking boot.

The Blue Jays will eat the $4.5 million left on his salary for this season.

Cimber is 1-2 on the season with a 2.88 ERA. He’s appeared in 33 games and has 21 strikeouts.

Panik has 114 at bats this season.

He has 2 home runs and is batting .246.