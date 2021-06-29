Miami Marlins create relief fund to support those impacted by Surfside condo collapse

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The impact of the horrible building collapse in Surfside has been felt across South Florida.

On Monday, the Miami Marlins announced the creation of the Marlins Surfside Relief Fund.

It comes at a time where there is still so much unknown as search-and-rescue efforts continue into what will be a sixth day on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has confirmed that 11 people have died in the collapse while 150 remain unaccounted for.

The relief fund, which is accepting donations, was created by the team in conjunction with the Miami Marlins Foundation.

Marlins Principal Owner and Chairman Bruce Sherman and CEO Derek Jeter released a joint statement, which read:

“Our community remains saddened by the horrific tragedy last week in Surfside and the terrible loss that our neighbors have endured. The grief and lasting sorrow from this incident will be difficult to overcome, but our hope is that these funds can assist those directly impacted. We are appreciative of our partners at loanDepot and Founder/CEO Anthony Hsieh for joining us in these efforts, and we continue to thank the rescue workers for their tireless efforts during the search and rescue process.”

Ad

Funds collected will be to support those who have been impacted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman’s $50,000 donation was the first to the relief fund, and it was matched by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh.

“loanDepot is committed to the families and communities of Miami and we extend our heartfelt condolences as we join with the Marlins to support those who are enduring the unimaginable at this time,” Hsieh said in a statement. “We also offer our deepest appreciation to Miami’s first responders and rescue workers as they continue their challenging and heroic work.”

To learn more about the relief fund, or to donate, visit Marlins.com/Surfside.